Collingswood Diner Shuts Down After 41 Years; Weed Shop Taking Over Local Favorite

After four decades of serving meals, the Collingswood Diner at Routes 30 and 130 in New Jersey will close its doors on Aug. 11. The site will transform into a cannabis dispensary.

Jimmy and Andrea Papandreou posted their goodbye on the front door. "The owners have sold the business and are looking forward to retirement. We appreciate all the years from our loyal customers and our staff for helping our business succeed all of these years!" the sign stated, as reported by South Jersey Food Scene.

The shutdown stems from mounting pressures. In talks with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jimmy Papandreou cited rising costs and stiff competition from quick-service chains as key factors in their decision.

Converting diners to cannabis shops marks a shift across New Jersey. These spots work well for dispensaries: they sit on main streets yet stay clear of residential zones, meeting strict local rules.

This spot stands where Crescent Boulevard meets the White Horse Pike. Within walking distance, two cannabis stores already serve customers.

The closing marks another hit to New Jersey's diner scene. Last year saw the Penn Queen Diner in Pennsauken torn down. The Empire Diner on Route 46 in Parsippany shut its doors in 2023.

Sunday marks the final service at Collingswood Diner. Since the 1980s, this Camden County staple fed locals around the clock, from early eggs to late-night pie.

Jim MayhewWriter
