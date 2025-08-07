Contests
Adopt: Focaccia

Rob Cochran
SOCAF

Focaccia is a seven month old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a stray. She can be a bit timid at first, but will easily win over you with her purr-sonality! She’s warm and fluffy, loves to sun herself, cuddle and plays with toys. This girl just wants a home to call her own. Focaccia is spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Focaccia,  call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

