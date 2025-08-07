Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Adopt: Axel

Axle is a five year old German shepherd Chesapeake retriever mix.  He came to the shelter as a surrender.  This friendly guy is a tad shy at first but warms up…

Rob Cochran
brown dog
SOCAF

Axle is a five year old German shepherd Chesapeake retriever mix.  He came to the shelter as a surrender.  This friendly guy is a tad shy at first but warms up as soon as he sees you are friendly.  Once he’s comfortable enough, he’s affectionate, loves playing with tennis balls and is good with most other dogs. 

To arrange a special meeting with Axle, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptDogsHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
grey cat
Happy TailsAdopt: FocacciaRob Cochran
brown and black dog
Happy TailsAdopt: IsabellaRob Cochran
black and white cat
Happy TailsAdopt: MagicRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect