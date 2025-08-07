Adopt: Axel
Axle is a five year old German shepherd Chesapeake retriever mix. He came to the shelter as a surrender. This friendly guy is a tad shy at first but warms up as soon as he sees you are friendly. Once he’s comfortable enough, he’s affectionate, loves playing with tennis balls and is good with most other dogs.
To arrange a special meeting with Axle, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.