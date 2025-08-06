Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Conan O’Brien on Partying with Prince, Jon Bon Jovi as an ‘SNL’ Writer

Before Conan O’Brien became the giant comedic force we know today, one of his earliest major gigs was as a writer on Saturday Night Live. Because of that gig, O’Brien…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Prince speaks onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California; Mark Twain Prize Recipient Conan O'Brien attends the 2025 Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 23, 2025 in Washington, DC; Jon Bon Jovi speaks onstage during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Kevin Winter, Paul Morigi, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before Conan O'Brien became the giant comedic force we know today, one of his earliest major gigs was as a writer on Saturday Night Live. Because of that gig, O'Brien was able to meet and party with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

O'Brien touched on this during a recent appearance on the podcast Back to the Best, which covers the best of pop culture in the '90s and 2000s. When asked about the first big A-list party he attended, O'Brien mentioned the SNL 15th anniversary party. One of the biggest guests at that party was Prince, who was fresh off the release of the Batman soundtrack. O'Brien described Prince as "the most perfect-looking person you'd ever see in your life."

O'Brien also recalled another SNL party in the late '80s that featured another major guest: Jon Bon Jovi. He recalled, "Jon Bon Jovi came to an 'SNL' party when he was the biggest thing in the world. It was, like, 1988, and he came, and I remember he's wearing, like, a leather buckskin cool outfit. Just so cool."

O'Brien was a writer for SNL from 1985 to 1991. From there, he went on to join the writing staff for The Simpsons from 1991 to 1993. Of course, in 1993, he took over NBC's Late Night following the exit of David Letterman. Appropriately, it was Letterman who presented O'Brien with 2025's Mark Twain Prize.



Bon JoviConan O'BrienPrince
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterEditor
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Actress Loni Anderson attends the memorial Mass for actor and comedian Bob Hope at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, August 27, 2003 in North Hollywood, California.
EntertainmentHow to Watch ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia.
EntertainmentHulk Hogan: Cause of Death ConfirmedErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company, Alan Bergman promotes the upcoming film "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Walt Disney Studios presentation during CinemaCon
Entertainment3 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Avatar: Fire & Ash’ TrailerYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect