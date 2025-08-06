Adam Sandler Jumps Into Local Basketball Game in Long Branch During ‘Roommates’ Shoot

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 21: Adam Sandler speaks onstage during the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City.

While filming his Netflix movie Roommates, Adam Sandler shot hoops with locals at the Bucky James Community Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, last Wednesday.

The Butcher's Block owner Tom D'Ambrisi set up the pick-up game at the center, as confirmed by City Administrator Charles Shirley, according to APP.com.

This marks his second film project in the Garden State lately. His production company backs Roommates, which stars his daughter, Sadie.

Film crews have set up at Ocean Place Resort and Spa by the beach. The plot centers on a first-year college student whose dorm situation turns into a subtle war with her roommate.

The star's love for basketball showed up earlier, too. Back in June, he played at Montclair's Rand Park between takes.

His latest release hit Netflix on July 25. The streaming giant reported a whopping 46.7 million views in just three days, topping all other films that week.

More stars might pop up in the area soon. Netflix's new East Coast hub at Fort Monmouth started construction in May. The $1 billion project will add four sound stages in Eatontown and Oceanport, growing to twelve stages total.