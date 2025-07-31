Luxury ‘SURFHOUSE’ Rentals Launch in Asbury Park,

rental agreement form with signing hand and keys and pen

A new 226-unit building now stands two blocks from the Asbury Park boardwalk at 1150 Kingsley St. The project, SURFHOUSE, marks the first high-end rental property in this Jersey Shore city.

"We've set a new standard for the oceanfront by curating exceptional living experiences and introducing effortless luxury to Asbury Park," said Brian Cheripka, according to Real Estate NJ.

Inside, 206 units and 20 townhomes await residents. Spaces start at 700 square feet for studios and stretch to 1,200 square feet for three-bedroom units. Monthly costs begin at $2,700.

This addition builds on $500 million of past work in Asbury Park. The structure joins six other sites that add $3 million yearly to city funds.

"We are pleased to see continued investments in our city and are ready to welcome a new multifamily rental offering," said Mayor John Moor. "SURFHOUSE will bring additional new tax revenue to our community."

Shared spaces span 15,000 square feet. A pool sparkles outside, while inside holds a gym and lounge. Up top, a deck offers ocean views. Street-level retail fills 3,500 square feet along Kingsley.

Each townhome includes two parking spots and a private rooftop space. Select units face the beach or open to a quiet courtyard. Modern touches include spots for bikes, surfboards, and electric car power stations.

This work fits into a bigger $1 billion push to transform 35 acres. Plans mix homes, guest stays, shops, and upgrades for locals.

Nearby, LIDO Asbury Park adds 112 condos. Toll Brothers builds new homes at 400 Lake, while K. Hovnanian shapes two beach-front spots. Streets, walks, and boards got $40 million in fixes.