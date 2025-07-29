Wildwoods Baby Parade Hits 115th Year With Added Prize Money

Portrait of Asian child boy stands proudly with an ice cream cone in hand, sporting yellow sunglasses and a hat on blue isolated background.

The historic Wildwoods Baby Parade returns Wednesday, July 30, marking 115 years of tradition. This year's two-day event starts with a baby crawling contest and offers cash rewards to winners.

Starting at the Convention Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, tiny participants will make their way up the Boardwalk. The procession stretches ten blocks north to Cedar Avenue. Children up to age 12 can join various contest groups.

Tuesday morning brings fresh excitement with a new baby waddle contest at 9:30. Tots will show off their skills in a 45-foot circle by the Convention Center. The youngest group includes crawlers to 15 months, while older babies to 24 months join the waddler group.

Quick-acting parents can snag special gifts for their little ones, but only the first 40 entries get them. Sign-ups close on Monday at noon online, though last-chance registration opens Tuesday at 9 a.m. on-site.

The main event comes with strict guidelines. No motors on the boardwalk. Sharp-eyed judges will pick winners during the 5 p.m. lineup, wrapping up by 5:45.

Contest groups are split into clear sections. Babies under one year old roll in standard strollers. Older kids strut in costumes. Teams push decorated floats. The top three spots in each group now win money instead of cups.

Want to join? Registration stays open through Tuesday. Stragglers can still jump in on Wednesday between 4:30 and 5:15 at the Convention Center. The clock strikes final at 5:30: no exceptions.

At the finish line, Queen Oceana's court presents the awards. Bad weather? Everyone heads inside the Convention Center.