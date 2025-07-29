FireAid Fund Spending Questioned, Organizers Respond

In January, the FireAid benefit concert raised over $100 million for short-term and long-term Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts. Months later, the allocation of those funds has been questioned by a California congressman Kevin Kiley and others.



On X (formerly Twitter), Rep. Kiley shared photos of a letter he sent to Attorney General Pamela Bondi. He stated alongside the letter, "We've learned that of the $100 million raised at the celebrity 'Fire Aid' concert, none actually went to LA fire victims. Instead, the money went to nonprofits, many that have nothing to do with fire relief. I've asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to open an investigation."



Rep. Kiley also alleges in his letter that some of the money raised from FireAid went to nonprofit organizations that aren't associated with Los Angeles.



Response from FireAid to Rep. Kiley

Since the Los Angeles Clippers offset the operating costs for FireAid, Fox 11, the local Fox affiliate in Los Angeles reached out to the NBA team for comment. In a statement, Clippers Chief Communications Officer Chris Wallace said, "FireAid has reached out to and spoken with Representative Kiley. We are happy to work with him to make sure he has the full picture of the direct support FireAid has helped provide to people impacted by the devastating wildfires. From food and housing to legal aid and direct cash assistance, trusted local organizations have delivered meaningful relief to people in need — and we’re committed to making that impact clear."

A Brief Breakdown of the FireAid Funds

In the "grant" section of FireAidLa.org, there is a breakdown of the groups that received FireAid grants. As of publishing, $75 million of the $100 million raised has been distributed. The fund distribution has been broken into three rounds, with the first and second rounds completed. (Those interested in round three grants can apply here.)



The first round of grants dispersed about $50 million, while the second round dispersed $25 million. However, the exact grant amount per group was not disclosed.

A Call for Transparency with the FireAid Funds

When it comes to the distribution of FireAid funds, a big issue at hand appears to be the claim from Rep. Kiley's letter that the money raised would provide "direct relief" to those impacted by the LA wildfires. On top of that, the transparency about the grant amount and how each group distributed those funds is information that is being sought after. The Pacific Palisades Community Council reached out via letter in May to the Annenberg Foundation, which managed the distribution of the funds raised from FireAid. They are seeking a detailed breakdown of the distribution and use of these funds.



Calls for transparency also came from LA news blog Circling The News. Journalist Sue Pascoe, who is the editor of Circling The News, recently appeared on Fox 11 to discuss her research into the matter.



"This FireAid money is not helping the people, " said Pascoe during her appearance on Fox 11. "It's helping non-profits, many of them who have executives that are getting a six-figure salary. The money is not going to the victims that you wanted the money to go to."



Additionally, Pascoe wrote in a July 24 Circling The News post, "All of the concert and fundraising promotional material referenced support for wildfire victims. Had FireAid promoted that their contributions will help fire survivors as a top priority and they will try their very best to provide tangible information on how the money will be spent, I sincerely doubt that fundraising would have been as successful."



Pascoe did not cite or specifically link to any promotional material stating funds raised from FireAid would go directly to wildfire victims. However, in a January 10 press release from Live Nation announcing FireAid, it states, "Proceeds from the concert will go towards a 501(c)(3) created for this event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure LA is better prepared for fire emergencies."



In a January 16 Live Nation press release, it states, "Contributions made to FireAid will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters. The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in our community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact. All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to the event’s designated beneficiaries, as the LA Clippers will be covering the millions in expenses associated with the event."

FireAid Responds to Media Reports About Funds