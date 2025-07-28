Red Bank Police Hand Out Free Pizza to Kids for Playing it Safe

Local officers now reward kids with pizza when they spot them wearing bike helmets and following street rules. The new program offers a free slice and drink at neighborhood pizza spots.

"This program gives our officers a unique opportunity to engage with young residents in a friendly, constructive way," said Chief Mike Frazee, according to redbankgreen. "Whether it's for wearing a helmet, using hand signals, or doing the right thing when others aren't, these cards will recognize and celebrate their positive behavior."

Since starting last week, twenty kids have gotten coupons. Two spots, Gianni's Pizza and New Corner Ristorante, take part in giving out the free food.

Each reward card comes with its own number. Young people can grab a plain slice and soda at either spot. The goal? Making friends between the police and kids in town.

Smart choices catch an officer's eye. Wearing safety gear, watching for signs, and careful bike riding can all lead to a tasty reward.

"The RBPD Pizza Coupon Card initiative is more than just a reward system, it's a step toward fostering mutual respect and trust between our department and the youth in our community," Frazee said.

Word has spread to other towns about this fresh approach. Officials see it as a smart way to build trust between law enforcement and young people.

While on patrol, officers watch for kids making good decisions. A quick stop leads to a happy surprise: free pizza.