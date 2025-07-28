ENTER TO WIN: Monmouth Park Passes
Enter for a chance to win a 4-Pack of Passes to Monmouth Park for the Surf & Turf Seafood Festival!
The Shore’s biggest seafood celebration is back!
The Surf & Turf Seafood Festival at Monmouth Park on Saturday, August 16th and Sunday, August 17th, and experience a weekend filled with delicious food, live music, family fun—and plenty of seltzer sampling!
🌊 Taste the Best of the Shore
Lobster rolls, crab cakes, shrimp and more! Over a dozen top seafood spots will be serving up their mouth-watering menus, including:
- Angry Archie’s
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- L’Acquario Seafood Italiano
- Mystic Lobster
- Sherri’s Crab Cakes
- Star of the Sea Seafood
- Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
…and many more, plus sweet treats from Cold Stone Creamery and House of Cupcakes!
🎶 Live Music Each Day (12–4pm)
- Saturday: Saltwater Country
- Sunday: Pez Head
🎈 FREE Family Fun on Sunday (12–4pm)
Bounce house, pony rides, face painting, and clowns!
And don’t miss the seltzer sampling area for a refreshing break between bites.
Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of passes at Monmouth Park for a weekend of great eats, cool drinks, and good times!
For more info and to purchase tickets click here.
For the " Monmouth Park Enter to Win” Contest, enter between 6am on Huly 28, 2025 and 11:59pm on August 3, 2025, by visiting wjrz.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on August 4, 2025, and upon verification, will receive four (4) passes to Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $24. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 100.1 WJRZ & Monmouth Park. WJRZ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.c