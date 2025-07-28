Adopt: Magic
Magic is a four year old domestic short hair cat. He came to the shelter from another overcrowded one. This lovable guy loves to be pet, is playful and will sit right next to you. He can tolerate being held when he’s calm and relaxed. Rumor has it, he lived with two older calm dogs before being surrendered to the county shelter, so he’s definitely dog friendly. Magic is neutered and up to date on age appropriate shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Magic, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.