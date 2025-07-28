Adopt: Isabella

Isabella is a ten month old shepherd/hound mix. This sweet girl’s story is a sad one. She came from an accidental litter and was gifted to a elderly couple in their 80s, living in a community with no fenced in yard and with their own health struggles. Now she finds herself in a shelter, scared and confused wondering what she did wrong. Despite everything, Isabella is a good girl. She’s a loyal, loving, high energy companion who is just looking for her second chance. She would thrive in an active home with owners committed to giving her structure, positive training, plenty of exercise and enrichment. Isabella is spayed and up to date on her shots.