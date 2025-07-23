Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Ocean County Events – August

Ocean County is loaded with events, offering something for everyone from music lovers to families and food enthusiasts.

Matt Knight
Matt Knight
OC Tourism

August 1 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm  Tuckerton Farmers Market

The Union Market & Gallery - 120 W. Main Street, Tuckerton

August 1 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm  Long Beach Township Fire Pit Fridays

68th Street Brant Beach 68th St., Brant Beach

August 3 @ 8:30pm - Comedian Mike Marino

Surflight Theatre 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven

August 4 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Aquarium Beach Walk

Jenkinson's Aquarium 300 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

August 13 @ 9:30 pm  Seaside Heights Fireworks

Seaside Heights Boardwalk 410 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

August 14 @ 7:00 pm - Kites & Castles

Philadelphia Avenue Beach 1200 Oceanfront, Lavallette

August 14 @ 9:30 pm  Jenkinson's Boardwalk Fireworks

Jenkinson's Boardwalk 300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

August 22 @ 7:00 pm  Ladies Night Dinner Buffet with Live Music

Mathis House 600 Main St, Toms River

Get a complete list of August events at OceanCountyTourism.com

summer
Matt Knight
Matt KnightEditor
Matt Knight is the afternoon host and Program Director at 100.1 WJRZ. He's always down to participate in events that involve as little physical activity as possible because it's all about being chill.
Related Stories
Ocean City Plans 70th Anniversary Boat Parade To Honor Champions
Local NewsOcean City Plans 70th Anniversary Boat Parade To Honor ChampionsJim Mayhew
Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi Grab Lunch at Freehold Restaurant
Local NewsBruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi Grab Lunch at Freehold RestaurantJim Mayhew
New Jersey Group Kicks Off Beach Campaign To Fight Tobacco Waste
Local NewsNew Jersey Group Kicks Off Beach Campaign To Fight Tobacco WasteJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect