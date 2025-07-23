Ocean County Events – August
Ocean County is loaded with events, offering something for everyone from music lovers to families and food enthusiasts.
August 1 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Tuckerton Farmers Market
The Union Market & Gallery - 120 W. Main Street, Tuckerton
August 1 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Long Beach Township Fire Pit Fridays
68th Street Brant Beach 68th St., Brant Beach
August 3 @ 8:30pm - Comedian Mike Marino
Surflight Theatre 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven
August 4 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Aquarium Beach Walk
Jenkinson's Aquarium 300 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
August 13 @ 9:30 pm Seaside Heights Fireworks
Seaside Heights Boardwalk 410 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights
August 14 @ 7:00 pm - Kites & Castles
Philadelphia Avenue Beach 1200 Oceanfront, Lavallette
August 14 @ 9:30 pm Jenkinson's Boardwalk Fireworks
Jenkinson's Boardwalk 300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach
August 22 @ 7:00 pm Ladies Night Dinner Buffet with Live Music
Mathis House 600 Main St, Toms River
Get a complete list of August events at OceanCountyTourism.com