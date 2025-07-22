Ocean City Plans 70th Anniversary Boat Parade To Honor Champions

The Night in Venice boat parade returns to Ocean City on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. This year marks seven decades of water-based festivities, with decorations set to shine a light on sports victories.

"From our own high school to professional sports, we've been lucky to have seen so many champions," said Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian per NJ.com.

Boats will glide from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge down to Tennessee Avenue. Houses along the water join in too, turning their properties into bright displays that catch every eye.

Dave Winslow, who leads the planning team, picked winners as this year's focus. The Philadelphia Eagles, fresh from their Super Bowl win, stand among the stars to be honored.

Want to show off your boat or house? Sign up by July 23 at noon. You can do this on the city's website or with a quick phone call.

Two big names back the show this year: ACME and OCNJ Watersports. When boats finish their run, fireworks will paint the sky above the bay.

Each summer, crowds pack the shores. Some watch from the beach while others gather at bayside homes to take in the show.