New Jersey Group Kicks Off Beach Campaign To Fight Tobacco Waste

At Bradley Park in Asbury Park, a giant 20-foot inflatable cigarette butt stands tall.

Tobacco-Free for a Healthy New Jersey placed it there on June 26. Their mission? To start a beach cleanup push against the mounting cigarette waste on state shores.

"Secondhand smoke is not just a nuisance — it's a serious health hazard," said Ashley Smith, Regional Prevention Coordinator with TFHNJ, to Jersey Shore Online.

The "No Butts on the Beach" push aims to teach visitors about state smoking rules. Students and city workers joined forces, picking up discarded butts while teaching others about beach guidelines.

The numbers tell a stark story. Back in 2017, Clean Ocean Action's sweep found over 29,000 cigarette butts scattered across state beaches. Workers also picked up countless lighters and cigar tips.

Since 2006, New Jersey's Smoke-Free Air Act has banned smoking in public spaces. The state made these rules stricter in 2018, adding parks and beaches to the list of smoke-free zones.

To mark smoke-free areas, TFHNJ gives out signs at no cost. They also offer tall "Breathe Easy" beach flags that stretch 10 feet high. These markers point out spots where smoking isn't okay.

The launch drew local leaders, including Assemblywoman Margie Donlon. A truck decked out with beach gear caught eyes at the event.