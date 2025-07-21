Contests
ENTER TO WIN: Toto + Men At Work + Christopher Cross Tickets

Win Tickets to See Toto, Men At Work & Christopher Cross at PNC Bank Arts Center

Rob Cochran
toto tour art

100.1 WJRZ is giving you the chance to see legendary rock band Toto, Men at Work & Christopher Cross live in concert at PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday, July 25th!

From "Africa" to "Hold the Line" and "Rosanna", Toto has delivered some of the most iconic hits of the last 40+ years—and now they’re bringing them to the Jersey Shore for one epic night!

ENTER BELOW for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

🎸 Event Details:

  • Who: Toto, Men at Work, & Christopher Cross
  • When: Friday, July 25th, 2025
  • Where: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

To purchase tickets click here.

For the " Toto” Contest, enter between 6am on July 21, 2025 and 11:59pm on July 23, 2025, by visiting wjrz.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on July 24, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Toto at PNC Bank Arts Center July 25, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $90. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 100.1 WJRZ & Live Nation. WJRZ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Toto
Rob CochranEditor
