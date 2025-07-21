ENTER TO WIN: Goo Goo Dolls Tickets
Win Tickets to See the Goo Goo Dolls at PNC! 100.1 WJRZ wants to send you to one of the summer’s biggest shows—The Goo Goo Dolls live at the PNC…
Win Tickets to See the Goo Goo Dolls at PNC!
100.1 WJRZ wants to send you to one of the summer's biggest shows—The Goo Goo Dolls live at the PNC Bank Arts Center with Dashboard Confessional on Friday, August 1st!
Sing along to classics like “Iris”, “Slide”, and “Name” under the stars as part of their 2025 Summer Tour. It's going to be a night of unforgettable music—and you could be there for free!
ENTER BELOW for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!
🎤 Event Details:
- Who: Goo Goo Dolls
- When: Friday, August 1st, 2025
- Where: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
For the " Goo Goo Dolls” Contest, enter between 6am on July 21, 2025 and 11:59pm on July 27, 2025, by visiting wjrz.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner on July 28, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Goo Goo Dolls at PNC Bank Arts Center August 1st 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $60. Up to three (3) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 100.1 WJRZ & Live Nation. WJRZ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.