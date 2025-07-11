Adopt: Elsa
Elsa is a ten year old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This sweet girl enjoys cuddling up with others and getting plenty of pets. Just like her namesake character in frozen, this Elsa also has the power to melt your heart and will chase snowflakes on a windowsill in winter. She is spayed and up to date on her shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Elsa, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.