Adopt: Anubis

Anubis is a one year old husky mix.  He came to the shelter as a surrender.  This playful guy adores others, hanging out around the house and knows basic commands like sit and paw. Anubis is house and crate trained. He’s also dog and cat friendly as he previously lived with another dog and cats.   Anubis is neutered and up to date on his shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Anubis, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website

