South Jersey Caribbean Festival Hits 25-Year Milestone With Music, Dance at Wiggins Park

At Wiggins Park in Camden, the South Jersey Caribbean Festival turns 25 on July 12. Trinidadian performer Nailah Blackman tops the bill during six hours of music and dance starting at 2:00 p.m.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Erigo X)

"For 25 years, the South Jersey Caribbean Festival has been a beloved tradition, uniting cultures and celebrating the rich heritage of the Caribbean," said Kylla Herbert, festival president, according to Caribbean Life.

Stilt walkers stride through crowds as steel pans ring out sweet melodies. Bright carnival costumes flash while drums pound ancient rhythms. The Philadelphia Pan Stars add their steel band magic to a mix of reggae and Latin sounds. NGR.IAM and the Universal Dance and Drum Ensemble from Camden round out the local acts.

Vendors serve up island flavors: spicy jerk chicken, fresh roti, seasoned shrimp curry, and hot empanadas fill the air with tempting scents. Between bites, guests can explore wellness booths, art displays, and activities for kids.

From Gangriga, Belize's arts capital, the Yurumein Project Youth Arm shows off Garifuna dance steps. Bahamian artist Julien Believe gets crowds moving with hits "Caribbean Slide" and "Ain't Nothing Like Home."

St. Kitts native Nkem Tshombe planted the seeds of the festival after moving to Philadelphia. His vision grew into the South Jersey Caribbean Cultural and Development Organization, spreading island arts across the region.

Stars like the Mighty Sparrow, Kevin Little, and Alison Hinds have graced past festivals. James Cordice told Caribbean Life: "This system has delivered to South Jersey a festival of class and creativity; a contrast view of Caribbean culture."

Support comes from Camden County's Parks Department and Cultural Heritage Commission. A dedicated team of 13 planners, led by Herbert, crafts each year's festivities.