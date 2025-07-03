Bret Michaels Health Scare Leads to Tour Schedule Changes

Michaels detailed in a post on social media that following a recent meet and greet and concert performance, his blood sugar was dangerously low. He noted it was "a real-life 39."



Michaels wrote, "I vow in the near future, I'm going to take that time needed, and please forgive me if I have to move some of the shows around until I get this under control. The schedule this summer is completely insane - all over the place and some of these will have to be rearranged, as one time I'm in Pennsylvania, the next night Montana, one night Pittsburg, the next night Oklahoma, and so on."



He concluded, "I am forever grateful, but just have to rearrange some of this schedule, as everyone knows. Again, my apologies, I love the shows, the fans, and the music!"



We applaud Michaels for taking the time he needs to focus on his health. As passionate as he is about his fans, health and wellness should come first. We wish him well on his touring this summer.