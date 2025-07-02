Jersey Shore Beach Badge Prices Soar to All-Time High as Deal Hits $200

The crowd walking to the beach entrance for the unlocking

Beach access at Jersey shore spots will set visitors back $11 per day in 2025. The half-dollar increase marks yet another price bump for sun-seekers.

Eleven coastal spots face steeper rates, as seven towns boost both daily and seasonal fees. In a startling move, Deal township pushed season passes to $200: a $50 increase that puts it at the top of New Jersey's price list.

Deal's daily entry shot up by $5, landing at $15. This marks the steepest single-year increase across the state's beach towns.

Across New Jersey's shoreline, season passes now average $71, marking a $4 rise from last year. Some towns split the difference: four raised daily rates while keeping seasonal costs steady.

Not all news is bad for beachgoers. Six coastal spots still offer free access. Better yet, five beaches maintain daily fees under $10.

Behind the increases lie mounting operational demands. Towns must balance rising costs for sand maintenance, lifeguard staffing, and public safety measures. Local leaders face tough choices between budget needs and beach access. Short but intense summer seasons must generate enough funds for year-round upkeep.