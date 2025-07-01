Scorpions Release 60th Anniversary Collection, Plan Las Vegas Shows

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Bassist Pawel Maciwoda, guitarist Rudolf Schenker, drummer Mikkey Dee, singer Klaus Meine and guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions perform during a stop of the band’s Rock Believer tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

German rock legends Scorpions have unveiled "From The First Sting," a special album celebrating their sixty years of making powerful music.

This musical journey showcases their evolution from the early days of "Lonesome Crow" in '72 to their recent hit "Rock Believer" in 2022. The collection features two new additions - an original tune called "This Is My Song" and an amazing team-up with violin star Vanessa Mae on their beloved "Still Loving You."

Fans can pick up different versions depending on where they live. Europeans get fancy 2LP and 2CD bookpacks, while fans in the Americas can grab 2LP vinyl and regular CD versions at their local stores.

The story began when Rudolf Schenker started the band in Hanover in '65. After winning a big contest, they landed their first recording contract and quickly climbed Germany's music ladder. Before long, they were pumping out hits like "Blackout" and "Love at First Sting."

As music trends have come and gone, they've managed to keep fans worldwide hooked. The band's clever approach of putting out different album versions for different regions has kept their loyal collectors eager for more.

Their upcoming Vegas run adds another chapter to their story. What began as shows in small Hannover clubs under different names has grown into packed performances at major venues across the globe.