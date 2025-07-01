100.1 WJRZ’s Terrie Carr Catches Up With Don Felder
Terrie Carr catches up with legend Don Felder to discuss his new collection "The Vault - 50 Years Of Music", being a part of the "Brotherhood Of Rock Tour" with Styx & Kevin Cronin, and why making and performing music means as much to him today as the day he started
