100.1 WJRZ’s Terrie Carr Catches Up With Don Felder

Terrie Carr catches up with legend Don Felder to discuss his new collection “The Vault – 50 Years Of Music”, being a part of the “Brotherhood Of Rock Tour” with…

Terrie Carr catches up with legend Don Felder to discuss his new collection "The Vault - 50 Years Of Music", being a part of the "Brotherhood Of Rock Tour" with Styx & Kevin Cronin, and why making and performing music means as much to him today as the day he started

