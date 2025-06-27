NJ Medical Group’s Water Drive Gets 700 Cases for Emergency Teams

Stack of Drinking Water Bottles. Blue Water Texture with Droplets and Frosty Winter Patterns in the bottom and cover front view

This June, IMA Urgent Care & Primary Care gathered supplies for local rescue teams. Their drive brought in 700 water cases and 300 granola bar boxes. These items will help volunteer crews across New Jersey.

"In our area, most of our fire departments and first aid squads are all volunteer, and they rely on donations," said Dr. Brendan Mulholland, per Patch.com. "Bottled water and granola bar donations are a great way to help our first responders stay hydrated and nourished during an emergency."

Teams in Middletown, Hazlet, and Shrewsbury will get the supplies. The June timing means crews have water when they need it most. Summer heat puts extra strain on rescue workers.

Middletown's Assistant Fire Chief Dan Kelly spoke about water needs in hot weather. "Bottled water is important to first responders because as we don our fire gear, which keeps the heat out as well as in, we sweat quite a bit, losing precious water," Kelly said. "During these hot days, this is extremely important to keep us hydrated."

These gifts back up crews who work without pay to keep towns safe. The water and snacks go into trucks and stations. When calls come in during scorching days, teams stay ready.