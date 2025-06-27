Fireworks Displays In Ocean County For Independence Day

Ocean County is set to light up the sky this Independence Day with a variety of spectacular fireworks displays. From bustling boardwalks to riverside celebrations, there’s a show for every family and group of friends looking to celebrate the Fourth of July in style.

Many towns are offering not just fireworks, but full evenings of entertainment, food, and community spirit. Here’s a roundup of some of the best upcoming fireworks events in Ocean County for 2025, including essential details to help you plan your holiday festivities. This will be a growing list so please be sure to check back periodically for updates!

Beachwood Fireworks Spectacular

Beachwood’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show is a beloved tradition, drawing crowds from across the county. This year, the celebration takes place on Saturday, July 5th, 2025. The best viewing spots are along the banks of the Toms River in Beachwood, Pine Beach, Ocean Gate, Toms River, South Toms River, and Island Heights. Expect a vibrant community atmosphere and a dazzling display over the water, with festivities beginning at dusk.

Barnegat Independence Day Fireworks

Barnegat will host its fireworks display on Saturday, July 5th, with a rain date set for Friday, July 11th. The event takes place at Barnegat High School, providing plenty of space for families to spread out and enjoy the show. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, and food vendors will be on site to offer classic summer treats. Arrive early to secure a good spot, as this event is a local favorite.

Seaside Heights Boardwalk Fireworks

Seaside Heights is famous for its summer-long fireworks, but the Fourth of July show is always a standout. The fireworks will light up the sky on Friday, July 4th, 2025, starting around 9:30 p.m. The display can be viewed from anywhere along the Seaside Heights boardwalk, making it easy to pair with a classic boardwalk experience—rides, games, and snacks included. The festive beach atmosphere and ocean backdrop make this a must-see event69.

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk offers a stunning fireworks show right on the beach for Independence Day. The main Fourth of July display is on Friday, July 4th, but if you can’t make it, fireworks will also be held every Thursday night throughout the summer. The show starts around 9:30 p.m., and the boardwalk’s amusements, arcades, and eateries make for a full evening of fun before the sky lights up.

Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson

Six Flags will host its “Star-Spangled Nights” celebration with fireworks on both July 4th and July 5th at 9:30 p.m. The event is included with park admission, so visitors can enjoy rides and entertainment all day before the fireworks begin. The display is choreographed to patriotic music, creating a memorable and immersive experience for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Beach Haven Fireworks