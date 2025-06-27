Cape May Zoo Ranks 9th Among America’s Best Free Attractions

The Cape May County Park & Zoo snagged the ninth spot on USA Today's 10BEST list, standing tall with giants like Niagara Falls and the National Mall as top free attractions in America.

At 707 North Route 9 in Cape May Court House, visitors can watch wild creatures without spending a dime. The grounds buzz with life, from towering giraffes to swift zebras, stealthy leopards to playful lemurs.

The 10BEST rankings spring from public votes after expert nominations. For thirty days, people pick their favorites among places that catch their eye for travel, dining, and activities.

The Sunshine State shone brightest. Juno Beach's Loggerhead Marinelife Center took the crown, while Apollo Beach's TECO Manatee Viewing Center grabbed second. Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park stood proud in third, as Boston's Freedom Trail walked into sixth.

Just ahead of Cape May, Washington D.C.'s National Mall and Memorial Parks secured eighth place. Las Vegas added sparkle with the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens rounding out the winners.

Want more fun? The zoo keeps things fresh with changing activities throughout the seasons. Visit capemaycountynj.gov to see what's new with the animals and upcoming events.

The Keystone State placed twice: Independence Park and Hershey's sweet-smelling Chocolate Tour at fourth. Between North Carolina and Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park claimed fifth.