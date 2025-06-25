Wings & Things Festival 2025: Aviation, Arts, and Hot Rods at Cape May’s Historic Hangar

At Cape May Airport's WWII hangar, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum will present its Wings & Things Arts & Crafts Festival. Set for June 28, visitors can view military planes, vintage automobiles, and an impressive D-Day display.

From morning till late afternoon, the historic training site springs to life. The main draw? A cutting-edge AV-8B+ Harrier II jet on loan makes its final public showing before retirement. Inside the vast hangar where pilots once trained for combat, history meets modern innovation.

Weather permitting, pilot Jeff Chorman will take to the skies in his T-28 Trojan. Meanwhile, car enthusiasts gather for the inaugural "Hot Rods at the Hangar" display.

A striking wool creation called "The Longest Yarn" takes center stage. This handcrafted piece, stretching 265 feet, tells the D-Day story through intricate stitchwork. First unveiled in Carentan, France, it stays until summer's end.

As Radio Revolution fills the air with tunes, guests can join craft sessions or watch RC cars zip around tracks. War gaming unfolds courtesy of South Jersey Gamers Association. A preserved 9/11 fire truck stands as a silent witness to history.

Three food trucks, "Hit the Road Jack," "El Pueblo Taqueria," and "Poppin' Bob," will serve hungry visitors. Adults can unwind in the drinks garden, while artists sell handmade items in the hangar.

Cape May's Funny Farm Rescue brings animal friends, adding life to the festivities. Young artists shine through their Soarin' High Art Contest entries on display.

Looking ahead to August, AirFest 2025 will bring four iconic warbirds: a C-53 Skytrooper, British Supermarine Spitfire, F4U Corsair, and SNJ trainer take flight.