Atlantic City Boardwalk Named New Jersey’s Top Tourist Spot

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Visitors ride bicycles on the boardwalk on August 28, 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States. As the warmer summer months are drawing to a close, visitors and residents have been making the most of the sunny days.

A fresh study by Explore.com puts the Atlantic City Boardwalk at the top of New Jersey's must-see spots in 2024. Visitors flock here more than to any other place in the state.

Built in 1870, this wooden path stands as the first of its kind in America. What started as a quick fix for Sandy hotels and rail cars turned into something much bigger. Now millions walk these planks each year.

State tourism trackers watch the numbers climb each year. The path beats out big names like Six Flags and Liberty State Park by a wide margin.

When stacked against other state attractions in a national poll, this seaside stretch came out on top. The numbers tell the story: more feet hit these boards than any other New Jersey site.

Steps away, guests find bright casino lights and ocean views. The mix of games, rest stops, and beach access creates a perfect storm of fun. Food stands, shops, and shows line the walk, each turn bringing something new, keeping the crowds coming through every season.

Summer brings waves of visitors to this coastal hub. The boardwalk sits at the center of New Jersey's beach scene, drawing crowds from across the country.