Adopt Louise

Louise is approximately a five year old domestic short hair tabby cat. She was found as a stray and heartbreakingly, no one came to claim her. But it’s clear she was someone’s beloved pet as she came to the shelter clean, spayed and with plenty of love to give. Louise is incredibly affectionate, adores being petted and enjoys being picked up. As mentioned previously, she’s spayed and up to date on her shots. Won’t you give this sweet girl her second chance?