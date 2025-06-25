Contests
Adopt Louise

Rob Cochran
brown and white cat
JSAC

Louise is approximately a five year old domestic short hair tabby cat. She was found as a stray and heartbreakingly, no one came to claim her. But it’s clear she was someone’s beloved pet as she came to the shelter clean, spayed and with plenty of love to give. Louise is incredibly affectionate, adores being petted and enjoys being picked up. As mentioned previously, she’s spayed and up to date on her shots. Won’t you give this sweet girl her second chance? 

Arrange a special meeting with Louise, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

adoptCatsHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
