Adopt: Chico

Chico is a one year old chihuahua. This adorable guy is a total sweetheart. He loves going on walks and then curling up with you for some snuggle time. Chico is dog friendly and enjoys the company of others, but because quick movements can startle him, we think he would do best in a home with children over the age of 8. This boy has a gentle soul and lots of love to give.  He’s neutered and up to date on his shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Chico, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

