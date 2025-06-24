9 Exciting Festivals & Fairs in Ocean County This Summer

Can you believe it’s almost July already?! Summer has officially begun, and it’s been quite clear with this heat wave we have going on. Although July focuses on the 4th and all the fireworks shows, that is really only one weekend of fun. There’s so much more to look forward to during the rest of July and even into August. Yep, I’m talking about fair season! Not just county fairs, of course, because then this article would just be about the Ocean County Fair. No, I’m talking about all kinds of fairs and festivals all summer long! From fish, to boats, to food, to holiday celebrations, there is no lack of fairs in this state. This county even! Check out the list below for all the music, fried food, boardwalk games, rides, and fun you can dream of!

Ocean County Fair

I already teased it earlier, but you can't have a list of fairs in Ocean County and not talk about THE Ocean County Fair! The Fair will be held from July 9 to July 13 at Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkley Township! There will be pirate shows, pig races, a circus, rides, and so much more! For more information, click here!

Blue & BBQ Festival

Did you know our little state of New Jersey is the birthplace of the first cultivated blueberries? And Hammonton (which is not far out of Ocean County) is known as the blueberry capital of the world! All of this is to say that, of course, there’s always a blueberry festival happening in NJ. What better way to celebrate than picking your own at Argo’s Farm in Forked River and enjoying some barbecue along with it! This festival is happening now until July 6, so head to their website here to get your tickets!

Festival of the Sea

This is one I personally look forward to every year! As a former resident of Long Beach Island, I always loved driving past the rides on the boulevard and smelling the cotton candy and funnel cakes from the entrance. They have rides, food, games, raffles, and a dunk tank! Basically, anything you can ask for at a good fair! This year, it’s taking place 4th of July weekend, from July 1 to July 5 in the St. Francis Parish & Center parking lot in Brant Beach, so plenty of fun to enjoy during the holiday! For all the information, click here!

Food Truck Festival

This festival takes place all summer long! Actually...it goes into fall as well! Plenty of opportunity to get to Laurita Winery in New Egypt and enjoy some food (and wine). Each weekend has a different theme, from School’s Out, to Greek, to Luau, to give you a taste of different cultures and keep the summer interesting! You can buy a season pass here, which will grant you access to all the festivals from now until November!

Summer in the Street

Downtown Toms River’s Annual Summer in the Street festival is back on July 19! The street in question being Washington Street, which will be closed off and packed with food and local vendors. There will be live music all day on the main stage, and activities in the Town Hall courtyard for the children. Admission and parking are free! For more information, click here!

Christmas in July

In this summer heat, we’re all dreaming of cold and ice. No better way to get into that mindset than celebrating Christmas in July at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant! This 2-day event takes place July 22 to July 23 as Jenkinson’s Boardwalk is transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday activities, special treats, and free photos with Santa! Get those Christmas cards done early! Click here for all the information!

Dock Road Marlin Fest

We’re heading back down to LBI for this one! The Dock Road Marlin Fest takes place August 13 to August 15 on Dock Road in Beach Haven, right outside Bird & Betty’s and the Queen City Marina. Along with daily weigh-in for the White Marlin Invitational Tournament, there will be local vendors and plenty of food, just like your classic festival. Admission is free and you can find more information by clicking here!

Feel Good Fest

A festival that’s designed to make you feel good! Sign me up! This fest is run by the Bright Harbour Foundation and celebrates wellness and community, and a car show for extra fun! After all those fried Oreos and funnel cake this summer, you can find fresh produce and Holistic vendors here. Sit back and enjoy a massage or shop at the farmers market on-site. This festival is August 15 in Toms River, and you can find everything you need to know by clicking here!

Sailfest