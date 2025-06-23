Ocean County Events – July

KID’s Surfing & Bodyboarding Camps

July 1–3 in Toms River/Long Beach areas, with lessons for kids.

Ocean County Fair (Bayville)

July 9–13 at Robert J. Miller Airpark. This popular fair features live music, 4‑H displays, pony and pig races, carnival rides (including Tilt‑a‑Whirl and roller coasters), food vendors, STEM and art exhibits, and local favorites like Cowboy Larry.

Beach Bingo (Point Pleasant) Every Tuesday at 6pm at Jenkinson's Aquarium, Point Pleasant Beach. This is a free event. Meet the Jenkinson's staff in front of the Aquarium. Weather permitting.

Festival of the Sea (LBI) July 1 - July 5. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here

"Damn The Torpedoes" (The Music of Tom Petty) July 11 @ Lizzie Rose Music Room Tuckerton.

The Amish Outlaws July 15. Concert begins at 7pm at Shelter Cove Beach on Bay Avenue. Fireworks to follow.

Kites & Castles Philadelphia Avenue Beach 1200 Oceanfront, Lavallette. Join us for a fun, family evening, building themed sand sculptures & flying kites! This weeks theme: Minecraft. Bring your own shovels, buckets, props, etc and don't forget your kite!

July in Ocean County brings something for everyone—from fairground thrills and boardwalk entertainment to community parades, concerts, and family-friendly beach fitness.