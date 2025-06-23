Contests
100.1 WJRZ’s Steel Pier Summer Staycation

Enter to win a Steel Pier prize pack for you and the family to enjoy this summer!

Josh Faiola
Steel Pier 2025

Pack everyone into the "family truckster" and hit the road to Atlantic City when you win 100.1 WJRZ's "Steel Pier Summer Staycation!"

Explore "Atlantic City's #1 Family Destination" with a prize pack for FOUR people that includes:

-An overnight stay at Resorts Hotel & Casino
-Unlimited Rides
-Observation Wheel Tickets
-Slingshot Passes
-$75 food voucher

We've got 3 grand prize packages to give away on July 1st, August 1st & August 18th, so don't miss out on your chance to win one of them by entering below.

For more summer fun, visit SteelPier.com

