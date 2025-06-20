Spencer’s Rolls Out MTV ‘Jersey Shore’ 15th Anniversary Collection

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – JUNE 06: (L-R) Sammi Giancola, Ronnie ‘Fist Pump Brah’ Magro, Angelina ‘Jolie’ Pivarnick, Pauly Del Vecchio, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino pose in the press room at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal Studios on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.

Spencer's stores just launched special items marking 15 years of MTV's Jersey Shore. The new products hit their website and shops across the nation on June 9.

From shirts to drink holders, the items pay tribute to the hit show. Before the big release, the stars stopped by Spencer's main office in Egg Harbor Township to see the setup of "The Jersey Shore Store."

This release matches up with new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes on MTV. Since its start in 2009, the show has changed how people saw Seaside Heights: for better or worse.

The show brought cash but split opinions in the beach town. "Love it or hate it, MTV's Jersey Shore has created buzz that's put Seaside Heights on the worldwide map," wrote the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Chris Christie, who ran New Jersey then, didn't like what he saw. "It takes a bunch of New Yorkers, drops them on the Jersey Shore and tries to make America feel like its New Jersey," he told Jake Tapper on an episode of This Week per Politico.

The show's success led to more TV shows with the same cast. Some stars started their own shops: Mike Sorrentino runs a place to help people get clean, while Sammi Giancola sells clothes.

Spencer's started small, sending stuff by mail from Pennsylvania in 1947. Their first real shop opened at Cherry Hill Mall in 1963. Now they sell fun items and clothes in stores all over.