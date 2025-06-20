Seaside Heights Plans Two-Day Pride Festival for June

Pride day 2023. People at the pride parade with LGBTIQ flags celebrating the LGBTIQ rights

Pride returns to the boardwalk this summer. The two-day bash hits Seaside Heights June 21-22, packed with beach bonfires, music, and dazzling drag shows.

Jimbo's Bar & Grill starts the fun on June 21. Guests can belt out tunes and party from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The next morning at 11:30, Seaside Social House hosts a spectacular drag brunch. Stars Lady Celestina, Jolina Jasmine, and Tasty will take the stage.

Four local groups joined forces to make it happen: Seaside Pride Committee, Exit 82 Theatre Co., Seaside Heights officials, and Toms River Pride. Their first attempt last year drew crowds that packed the shore.

The fun picks up again on June 22 at Ocean View Restaurant. Guests can sip drinks during happy hour from 4-7 p.m. As the sun sets, music fills the air at a north end beach bonfire from 7-10 p.m.

JR's Ocean Bar & Grill caps off the night. Dancers can move to the beat until 2 a.m.

Some events need tickets ahead of time, like the drag brunch. The festival site lists all the details and booking info.