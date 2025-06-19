Adventure Aquarium to Launch Dazzling Kaleidoscope Cove Exhibit with 100+ Marine Species in 2025

Back view of preschooler looking at group of fish swimming in large aquarium tank, exploring underwater world, enjoying excursion to oceanarium

Camden's Adventure Aquarium will open Kaleidoscope Cove shortly. The massive 2,000-square-foot space marks their first major update since 2015. Visitors will find over 100 water-dwelling creatures in this state-of-the-art facility.

The space welcomes 12 never-before-seen species to Camden. Mysterious flashlight fish swim alongside cunning cuttlefish, while delicate purple-striped jellyfish float overhead. Smart light systems blend with natural sun rays, creating an ever-changing underwater spectacle.

Breaking from tradition, this exhibit groups sea life by appearance rather than habitat. Bright fish shine next to colorful frogs, while striped and spotted creatures mingle in their own zones. The result? A fresh take on the marine life display.

Interactive zones dot the exhibit's path. At Sea Star Shores, guests can reach out and feel the texture of various sea dwellers. A cutting-edge screen transforms children's sketches into swimming ocean life right before their eyes.

Modern tech fills the space. Walls react to touch, sand shifts under fingers, and tank lights dance in programmed patterns. Each display teaches visitors about light's role beneath the waves.

Smart design allows staff to switch things up often. Digital signs update instantly with new facts, while movable walls create fresh paths through the space. Sounds match the shifting lights, and quiet spots offer rest between discoveries.

Members get first access to this underwater world, plus unlimited visits year-round. Special shows continue throughout seasons, including Santa's underwater appearances and night-time light displays.

No two visits will feel the same. Moving displays and changing animal arrangements mean fresh sights await each time guests step through the doors.