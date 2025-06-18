Long Beach Township Buys Motel to Solve Lifeguard Housing Crisis Amid Soaring Property Prices

A coastal township spent $1.1 million on an aging motel, turning it into low-cost housing for beach guards. At just $100 weekly, the rooms help staff protect 12 miles of shoreline.

"The difference when housing is included is night and day," said Mayor Joseph H. Mancini to the Asbury Park Press. "We're getting people. We're retaining experienced lifeguards."

Local home costs shot up to $1.9 million, nearly double since 2018. Weekly summer stays now cost $5,000. Guards earning under $20 hourly can't swing these prices for seasonal work.

"Honestly, unless your parents have a house here, it's unaffordable to stay here," said Josh Bligh, the lifeguard supervisor. "The rents are far too high."

Each basic room offers a bed, bathroom, TV, and cooling unit. The building now houses about 24 workers, with some coming from overseas on J-1 visas.

Other shore spots face similar issues. In Asbury Park, a former Marine picked Ocean County over a job offer when he saw the steep rents.

Staff shortages hit pools nationwide: The American Lifeguard Association reports a third of public pools cut back hours. Some spots stay fully staffed by hiring local teens who live at home, like Brick's team of 48 high school guards.

Guards watch 54 stands daily from morning to late afternoon. The motel solution keeps beaches safe through summer's end, when local staff returns to school.

Ryan Ferrell Kenna, 22, chose this spot over Chicago, where summer lodging would've cost $4,000. The cheap housing lets him split time between lifeguarding and amusement park work.