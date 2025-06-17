This Day in Rock History: June 17

Rock music has been making headlines for generations, meaning every day has something of significance. June 17 is no different. With headlines such as Ozzy fans rioting to Danny Cedrone dying after a fall down a staircase, this day has seen some important moments in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From number one hits to key rock milestones, this date has been making waves for generations:

Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed at the top of the charts for seven weeks. 1995: Rod Stewart set an attendance record of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in England. This beat the previous record of 72,000 set by the Live Aid concert 10 years prior.

Rod Stewart set an attendance record of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in England. This beat the previous record of 72,000 set by the Live Aid concert 10 years prior. 2007: The Traveling Wilburys' album Collection reached No. 1 on the U.K. album charts. Described as one of the biggest supergroups of all time, this Traveling Wilburys' album was just one of the group's many top hits.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were some important records and releases that happened on this day in years past:

Led Zeppelin began what would turn out to be their last concert tour, Tour Over Europe. Interestingly, they played little from their most recent album, In Through the Out Door. 2012: Bruce Springsteen played his longest show ever (at the time) at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Performing a 32-song set, this Springsteen concert had fans cheering and listening for 3 hours and 48 minutes.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music has had more than its fair share of changes and challenges. Here are some that happened on June 17:

Mötley Crüe (and their concert promoter) were sued by Vittoria Holman for alleged hearing loss while attending one of their concerts. Though this case settled out of court with insurance, it helped highlight the need for concert-goer safety beyond managing the crowds. 1997: Ozzy Osbourne canceled his appearance at Ozzfest in Columbus, Ohio, due to health concerns. In response, fans broke windows, uprooted trees, and overturned a parked car, adding to some of the negative feelings about rock music.