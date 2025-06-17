Police Find Heart Star’s Custom Guitar, Hunt Continues for Missing Mandolin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson of Heart perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two weeks after the theft at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City law enforcement tracked down Nancy Wilson's custom-built Telecaster. The prized instrument turned up in the hands of an unsuspecting buyer, yet a rare vintage mandolin remains missing.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the Atlantic City Police Department for recovering my guitar: it means so much to have it back in my hands. Their dedication and quick action are deeply appreciated," said Wilson to WPG Talk Radio.

Security footage caught the suspect, Garfield Bennett, passing the guitar to a woman on Pacific Avenue. She stashed it in her vehicle, which officers later pinpointed using street cameras.

The stolen gear included a striking purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with custom-painted details and a classic 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin owned by Paul Moak. The theft struck just as Heart prepared to start their cross-country shows.

After spotting the car, Officer Robert McDevitt spoke with the driver. She quickly gave up the guitar and named Bennett as her source.

At 57, Bennett now sits in Atlantic County Justice Facility on burglary and theft charges. Despite a safety review suggesting monitored release, the judge kept him locked up, citing past crimes and an open case.

The search for Moak's mandolin pushes on, with Wilson backing a no-questions-asked reward. "This instrument holds tremendous sentimental and musical value. A reward is still being offered — no questions asked — for its return. We just want to see it come home where it belongs," she stated.