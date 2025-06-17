Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Adopt: Jace

Jace is a one year old pitbull. He came to the shelter as a surrender. This lovable guy is on the case with his puppy like energy. He loves playing fetch with…

Rob Cochran
black and white dog
SOCAF

Jace is a one year old pitbull. He came to the shelter as a surrender. This lovable guy is on the case with his puppy like energy. He loves playing fetch with his tennis ball, getting plenty of exercise and just hanging out with everyone. We recommend a home with children over the age of 15 and he needs continuing positive education with manners, as he does not realize how strong he is. Jace is neutered and up to date on his shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Jace, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptDogsHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
brown and black cat
Happy TailsAdopt: BellaRob Cochran
gray and white cat
Happy TailsAdopt: PelusaRob Cochran
crisper dog
Happy TailsAdopt: CrisperRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect