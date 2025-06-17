Adopt: Jace

Jace is a one year old pitbull. He came to the shelter as a surrender. This lovable guy is on the case with his puppy like energy. He loves playing fetch with his tennis ball, getting plenty of exercise and just hanging out with everyone. We recommend a home with children over the age of 15 and he needs continuing positive education with manners, as he does not realize how strong he is. Jace is neutered and up to date on his shots.