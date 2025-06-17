Adopt: Bella
Bella is a twelve year old short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This chatty girl is single and ready to mingle and loves giving affection to everyone she meets. Bella is waiting to seize her second chance in a fun retirement home. In full appreciation, she will reciprocate with kitty headbutts and purrs. She’s spayed and up to date on her shots. Won’t you give Bella her forever home?
To arrange a special meeting with Bella, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.