Ocean City Deploys Cutting-Edge Drones to Enhance Beach Safety and Rescue Operations

A new fleet of drones now patrols Ocean City's shoreline, each carrying inflatable tubes to aid swimmers in danger. These machines zip across the water, reaching people before rescue teams arrive.

"When these calls come out, we all know that seconds count," said Lt. Mark Pancoast.

At 12th Street beach, the team ran tests on June 11. A drone dropped safety gear to Lt. Bob Reichanek, who acted as someone in trouble 100 yards out. Lt. Andrew Shaw then swam out to complete the mock rescue.

The team flies machines with four cameras to watch the water. Two carry special tubes for saves. These eyes in the sky watch over swimmers when guards aren't around, early morning and after dark.

"A rip current can happen anywhere and all the time with obstacles, it could be a stationary rip or a flash rip where it pops up. If you have something to hold onto and you're staying calm, not panicked in the water, that's going to give yourself a better chance of survival," said Lt. Shaw to Fox 29.

When someone calls for help, the system springs to action. Police, fire teams, and beach guards get alerts instantly. A drone takes off while rescue teams rush to the scene.

The machines do more than watch swimmers. Special heat-sensing cameras help spot trouble on the boardwalk at night. Last week, these sensors found someone running on rooftops after an attack.

Beachgoers stopped to watch the test flights with wonder. "That was really impressive, it would absolutely save lives," said Patty Morgera as her family looked on.