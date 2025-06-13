South Jersey Beaches Grab Top Five Spots in USA TODAY’s Best NJ Beach Rankings

South Jersey's coastal gems dominated USA TODAY's 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards, with its beaches claiming all five top spots in the state rankings. The Wildwoods shot to first place, its vast sandy stretch and bustling boardwalk winning over voters.

The annual rankings from USA TODAY's 10BEST put Ocean City in second. Atlantic City, with its mix of surf and slots, took third. The Victorian charm of Cape May earned fourth, while Sea Isle City's family-friendly shores secured fifth.

The sweep marks a big win for the southern coast. Each beach stands out for different reasons: some for their quiet spots, others for their busy boardwalks. Yet they all share clean sand and clear water.

Moving north, Long Beach Island placed sixth. Asbury Park broke through as Central Jersey's star at seventh. The well-kept Avalon beaches earned eighth, as Brigantine and Avon-by-the-Sea finished the list.

Public votes shaped these results. The strong showing of South Jersey spots proves what locals have known all along: the Southern Shore draws crowds for good reasons.

The final list stands as: