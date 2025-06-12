Contests
Ocean Casino Resort to Launch Two New Dining Experiences with STARR Restaurants in 2025

Jim Mayhew
Starting August 1, Ocean Casino Resort will add Chez Frites and Sunny's to its dining choices in Atlantic City. These spots will serve up French dinners and morning meals with an American twist.

"American and French cuisines have always been two of my favorites, each offering its own unique sense of comfort, tradition, and indulgence," said Stephen Starr, founder and chief executive officer of STARR Restaurants, to Lodging Magazine.

Set on the Lobby Level across from The Park, Chez Frites will welcome 150 guests at a time. This spot puts a French spin on the classic steak and fries combo. Diners can pick fixed-price meals featuring steak, salmon, or lobster, plus salad and unlimited fries.

Right by its side, Sunny's will serve up breakfast and lunch from its spot on the eleventh floor. Windows frame stunning Atlantic Ocean views while guests eat. The kitchen mixes tried-and-true American dishes with fresh takes on old favorites.

The menu at Sunny's features comfort food hits: think wrapped sausages, French toast drizzled with Nutella, fresh-caught lobster in buttery rolls, and home-style meatloaf. Guests can choose between sitting at the bar or settling into a table.

These new spots add more food choices to Ocean Casino Resort. When doors open next summer, both places will start taking bookings.

