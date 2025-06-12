Contests
Mali-Born Chef Takes Over Point Pleasant Beach Restaurant, Brings Global Flair

At Daniel’s Bistro in Point Pleasant Beach, new owner Chef Moussa Bass brings fresh ideas to the 65-seat spot. Since late 2022, he’s mixed up the menu while planning updates to the…

Jim Mayhew

At Daniel's Bistro in Point Pleasant Beach, new owner Chef Moussa Bass brings fresh ideas to the 65-seat spot. Since late 2022, he's mixed up the menu while planning updates to the space.

"I'm trying to do the opposite of what everyone else is doing," Bass said to NJ Monthly. "When I go out to dinner, I want to be taken away, to feel like I am not in that place."

With training from Paris's Le Cordon Bleu and work at Sofitel Hotels, the 50-year-old chef stands out among local beach spots. His cooking breaks from standard shore fare.

Bass mingles with guests during meals, making the space feel like home. "If my plumbers are sitting in my restaurant, I'm happy about that," he said. "When I invite somebody to my house, I want them to feel comfortable, and this restaurant is like my house."

His dishes tell stories from around the world. Guests pick favorites like the stacked ahi tuna with avocado and rich duck meatballs topped with foie gras. The kitchen turns out diver scallops swimming in champagne butter, plus crispy Hudson Valley duck.

At age 2, Bass moved from Mali to Paris. His dad, a diplomat, ran a restaurant there. After losing his father, the kitchen's chef took Bass under his wing, showing him the ways of professional cooking.

His work took him to Planet Hollywood in Paris, then New York. He even crafted recipes for Food Network shows.

The slate-blue walls and wood panels will soon change. For now, pictures hang next to silk flowers, with an electric fire adding warmth.

Servers whip up sweet treats right at the table. Flames dance over bananas foster while berries zabaglione come together before your eyes. White tablecloths still grace each table, keeping things polished.

