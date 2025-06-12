Bachman-Turner Overdrive Adds Fall Tour Dates with Blue Öyster Cult and Starship

Eight fresh East Coast shows will be part of the Roll On Down The Highway Tour this fall. Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) will hit the stage with Blue Öyster Cult and Starship in October and November. "We're adding more fuel to the fire," said BTO in an update, according to Bravewords. "New dates just announced."

Starting on October 23 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the shows will wind through four states. The final stop will be in North Tonawanda, New York, on November 3. Music fans in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., can also catch this powerhouse lineup.

A fresh mix of talent will take the stage. Founder Randy Bachman will lead his son, Tal, on guitar, and his daughter-in-law, KoKo Bachman, will be behind the drums. Lance Lapointe will play bass, and Brent Knudsen will play guitar. "BTO has truly become a family band again," Bachman told Antimusic. "We sound better than ever. We're playing all the hits, as well as diving deep into the album cuts, and the response from fans has been incredible."

Through four decades of music, BTO's work shines with over 120 gold and platinum awards. Fans have snatched up more than 40 million records, and the band is known for classic hits like "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care Of Business." After 25 years of silence in the studio, BTO dropped "60 Years Ago" in early 2025. Fred Turner's voice meets Neil Young's guitar work on this fresh track. Money from sales flows to The Bridge To Nowhere charity ride.