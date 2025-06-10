Seaside Heights Cracks Down: New Boardwalk Rules And Curfew Ordinances Proposed

UB40 at Seaside Heights Live on Friday night August 16th, 2024. WJRZ was on-site before the show on the boardwalk.

Local officials unanimously introduced ordinance changes on June 4, including banning backpacks from the boardwalk and cutting hours short during major summer holidays. The changes came after a chaotic Memorial Day weekend led to 90 arrests.

"It was the worst Memorial Day weekend in my 59 years in Seaside Heights," said Mayor Anthony Vaz to The Asbury Park Press.

The beach town faced an overwhelming surge: 747 police calls, 800 emergency responses, and four knife attacks in just three days. When violence broke out at 12:05 a.m. on May 26, authorities shut down the boardwalk. While the attacks left injuries, no deaths occurred.

Under the potential new rules, the boardwalk will close at 10 p.m. during the Fourth of July holiday. Current hours allow people to enjoy until midnight Sunday through Thursday, with a 1 a.m. closing time on weekends.

Property owners now face steep penalties: fines jump from $100 to $2,000 for unlicensed rentals or overcrowding.

Most trouble came from young adults. Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz said three-quarters of those arrested were 18 to 20 years old. Staff wrote up 136 citations for rental and business rule-breaking during the weekend.

Police Sgt. Erik Hershey saw a bigger picture. "I don't think this is a Seaside problem, it's not a county problem, not a state problem. It's a societal issue," he said.

Tony Marmatakis, a beach visitor, told News 12 New Jersey, "We just feel more comfortable if we come here during the day ... when it's not too packed, and leave when it starts getting crazy."