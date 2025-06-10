Historic Atlantic City Church’s Red Sandstone Helps Save Smithsonian Castle

Red sandstone from a crumbling Atlantic City church will find new life in Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian Castle. The rare blocks match the Castle's distinctive exterior; a stone type not quarried since the early 1900s.

At Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues, workers pull blocks from the old First Presbyterian Church walls. "It's exciting," S.J. Hauck Construction's lead foreman Benjamin Rojas told The Philadelphia Inquirer. "You learn something new every day."

The Castle closed its doors in 2021 for its first major update in half a century. Finding matching stone proved tricky: the Maryland quarry that supplied the original blocks shut down in 1901.

"The color and quality of the stone is almost identical," said Carly Bond, who leads architectural history at the Smithsonian. She credits an Atlantic City team member for spotting the match, as told to The Inquirer.

Since Hurricane Sandy struck in 2012, the church sat damaged and vacant. Now the site awaits transformation into a cannabis shop.

Bucket trucks hoist the blocks while chutes guide them to waiting flatbeds below. The month-long extraction will stock both current needs and a reserve for future fixes.

The church walls hold stories of Atlantic City's past. They witnessed the wedding of power broker Enoch "Nucky" Johnson and housed Sister Jean Webster's soup kitchen near the former Trump Taj Mahal.

Built in 1855, the Castle stands as the Smithsonian's first home. After work wraps up, visitors will find an expanded welcome area. Each salvaged block must be shaped to fit the Castle's pattern.

On social media, crews describe their delicate work as "magical." They split blocks by hand, using special hammers to protect the precious stone.