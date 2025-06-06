Heart Desperately Looking To Get Back Stolen Instruments as Tour Begins

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 01: Heart performs during the first intermission of the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Thieves struck at Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 30, making off with two prized instruments just as the band Heart prepared for tour.

The missing gear: a one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster built for Nancy Wilson, plus a rare 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin. Paul Moak had kept the vintage mandolin close for a quarter century. The band now offers cash for tips leading to their return.

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they're extensions of our musical souls," said Nancy Wilson to NJ.com. "The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul's mandolin has been with him for decades. We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return — no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable."

The crime took place after setup for their May 31 show, which started their An Evening with Heart tour. Despite missing the instruments, the band took the stage as scheduled.

Ann and Nancy Wilson lead the current lineup, backed by musicians Ryan Waters, Ryan Wariner, Paul Moak, Tony Lucido, and Sean Lane. Shows run through late summer, with a final stop in Bethel, New York on August 30.

This setback hits after a tough year. Lead singer Ann Wilson pushed through cancer treatments in 2024, which forced the band to postpone dozens of concerts while she recovered.